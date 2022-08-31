Alligator attempts to become real gator mascot at Polk County school

Polk County’s Spessard Holland Elementary is the home of the Gators. That fact couldn’t have been more accurate Tuesday morning.

The school’s principal, Dr. Lacey Golden, arrived at the campus to find a 7-foot, 11-inch alligator walking near her parking spot, Polk County Public School officials said in a Facebook post.

Thankfully, Bartow Police Department officer, Dallas Haynie, who’s a former alligator trapper, helped capture the gator, which can be seen in the video below.

The person recording the video can be heard saying, “Has he done this before?” Another officer then can be heard saying that Haynie used to be an FWC trapper.

Haynie had the big gator taped up in no time to help keep the school safe.

Those in attendance clapped and cheered him on for his effort.

