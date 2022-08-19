78º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange County family’s pool

Gator relocated to St. Johns River

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Alligator, Strange Florida
An Orange County family woke up to a surprising guest in their pool.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County family woke up to a surprising guest in their pool.

Orange County deputies posted Thursday on social media that deputies responded to an east Orange County home and met with the homeowner, who said she woke up, opened the blinds and saw an alligator in her swimming pool

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“It’s swimming in the pool and I’m assuming it’s not going to find its way back out on its own,” the woman told deputies.

Deputies made their way around the home to the screened-in pool and found the gator “just chilling” in the water. One deputy exclaimed, “Oh, it’s a baby,” when they first caught sight of it.

“They didn’t go over this in the academy,” one deputy said.

The alligator was captured and relocated to the St. Johns River, according to the sheriff’s office.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email