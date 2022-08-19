‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange County family’s pool

An Orange County family woke up to a surprising guest in their pool.

Orange County deputies posted Thursday on social media that deputies responded to an east Orange County home and met with the homeowner, who said she woke up, opened the blinds and saw an alligator in her swimming pool

“It’s swimming in the pool and I’m assuming it’s not going to find its way back out on its own,” the woman told deputies.

Deputies made their way around the home to the screened-in pool and found the gator “just chilling” in the water. One deputy exclaimed, “Oh, it’s a baby,” when they first caught sight of it.

“They didn’t go over this in the academy,” one deputy said.

The alligator was captured and relocated to the St. Johns River, according to the sheriff’s office.

