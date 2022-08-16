🚀 Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch at Kennedy Space Center

News 6 wants to give one lucky News 6 Insider the chance to witness history by sending them to watch the Artemis 1 rocket launch live at Kennedy Space Center with two free tickets.

The Artemis 1 launch is the first launch of the most powerful rocket in the world, and we want our News 6 Insiders to get the opportunity to be up close and personal for all the action.

See, hear, and feel the power of the mighty SLS rocket’s liftoff while watching the launch from the viewing location equipped with large screens.

Choose your lucky guest now because two tickets are waiting for you as the launch is scheduled for Aug. 29.

You may enter once per day for an increased chance of winning. You must be an Insider and your email must be verified for you to win.

The contest runs from 5 a.m. ET on Aug. 17 through 11:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 23. One winner will be selected to win two tickets and announced after Aug. 23.