Rollout of Artemis rocket ahead of 1st launch expected Tuesday

A brilliant blue sky serves as a backdrop for the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 30, 2022.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA is getting ready for another rollout of the rocket for the Artemis I mission on Tuesday — but this time the rocket’s next destination is expected to be the Moon.

Crews at targeting as early as 9 p.m. Tuesday for the start of the rollout of the Space Launch Systems rocket with the Orion spacecraft on top.

The rocket, considered the most powerful ever built, is heading to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA has three possible launch dates for this first mission for the Artemis program:

Aug. 29: Two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m., 42-day mission with an Oct. 10 splashdown

Sept. 2: Two-hour launch window opens at 12:48 p.m., 39-day mission with an Oct. 11 splashdown

Sept. 5: One-and-a-half-hour launch window opens at 5:12 p.m., 42-day mission with an Oct. 17 splashdown

The first launch will be an uncrewed flight to orbit the Moon with three mannequins on board, including one named “Commander Moonequin Campos.”

The mission will be intensive for the crews back on Earth as they test the spacecraft systems, including the heat shield, which can not be properly tested back on Earth.

If successful, the next mission — Artemis II — will take two astronauts to the Moon’s orbit. Artemis III will see the first woman land on the Moon.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is selling viewing packages for the Artemis I launch. Prices for the three packages start at $99 per person and go as high as $250.