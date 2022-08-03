WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: NASA holds Artemis I briefing

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA officials from across the nation, Administrator Bill Nelson among them, will hold a news briefing Wednesday to further preview the Artemis I moon mission.

It will be the first of two briefings this week to discuss the agency’s latest plans as it seeks to use its Space Launch System rocket to send the Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed mission around the moon and back to Earth by Aug. 29 at the earliest. The second briefing will occur Friday, Aug. 3.

Viewing packages have already hit the online shelves at Kennedy Space Center, as sales began Tuesday for those looking to get a front row seat to see the Artemis I mission take off from the Space Coast. The six-week mission will provide NASA the data to more carefully execute Artemis II, which the agency said will be crewed.

NASA said Wednesday’s briefing will provide an overview of Artemis I, while the second will further explain the mission’s timeline and spacecraft operations.

Nelson will be joined at the news conference by the following speakers, according to NASA:

Bhavya Lal, associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis I launch director, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

John Honeycutt, Space Launch System program manager, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Howard Hu, Orion program manager, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

