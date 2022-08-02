80º

Tickets on sale: Kennedy Space Center selling viewing packages for Artemis I launch

NASA launch could happen as early as August 29

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows NASAs Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and and the Orion space capsule on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP) (Uncredited, Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA is getting closer to launching its most powerful rocket ever, and the Kennedy Space Center will sell tickets to see the historic liftoff from the Visitor Complex.

On Tuesday, officials will begin selling viewing packages for the upcoming liftoff of NASA’S SLS (Space Launch System) rocket. The 322-foot-tall rocket will be used for the space agency’s Artemis I mission, the first uncrewed launch around the moon.

Guests wanting to see the historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex can choose from three different viewing packages. Prices start at $99 per person and go as high as $250.

The Artemis I launch could happen as early as August 29. NASA is also looking at Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 as potential launch dates.

Tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. through the Kennedy Space Center’s website.

