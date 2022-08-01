SpaceX targets evening Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Thursday evening to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Korean satellite.

The launch is set for 7:03 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. News 6 will stream the launch live when it happens.

The rocket is carrying a Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, according to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The spacecraft was developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and is expected to orbit the Moon for one year.

It’s South Korea’s first lunar mission.

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron said weather is 80% “go” for launch, with only a concern for cumulus clouds.

It’s the second launch expected that day. ULA plans to launch an Atlas V rocket in the morning from Cape Canaveral SFS.