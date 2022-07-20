NASA awards contract to SpaceX for Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope mission

President Biden revealed the first image from the James Webb Telescope Monday, the deepest image of the early universe ever taken.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA announced Tuesday it has awarded SpaceX a contract to provide launch service for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, named after Dr. Nancy Roman — an astronomer whose work with NASA paved the way for large telescopes.

According to the space agency, the telescope is part of a top-priority space program that will include investigations into outstanding questions about cosmology, such as the effects of dark matter and exoplanet exploration.

NASA leaders said the launch will cost around $255 million.

The telescope’s mission is currently targeting October 2026 for liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center.