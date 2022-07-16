VIDEO: Airplane passenger on flight near Orlando captures SpaceX launch

ORLANDO, Fla. – A passenger on a flight near Orlando captured on video Thursday’s SpaceX launch that sent supplies to the space station.

SpaceX launched the Dragon capsule atop its Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket carried a Dragon spacecraft full of science experiments, supplies and equipment for the ISS crew — more than 5,800 pounds of cargo. The spacecraft will be docking at the space station at 11:13 a.m. on Saturday.

In the video, you can see a bright orange light in the distance heading up toward the clouds.

As the rocket continues toward space, you can see it peek through the clouds while the video continues.

