SpaceX plans Thursday rocket launch to send supplies to the ISS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A silver milestone for SpaceX is scheduled for Thursday as the company prepares to launch its 25th resupply mission to the International Space Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket was rolled out to Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday ahead of the launch Thursday at 8:44 p.m.

[TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after Miya Marcano case, reports show | VIDEO: Sanford man catches large bear raiding garage fridge | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The rocket will carry a Dragon spacecraft full of science experiments, supplies and equipment for the ISS crew — more than 5,800 pounds of cargo.

Ad

One experiment looks at how desert dust carried through the atmosphere affects the planet’s climate. Another will look at the relationship between human immune function, healing outcomes and aging, to look at new treatment options for elderly and immunocompromised patients.

.@SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket – with the Dragon spacecraft atop – was rolled out to the launch pad this morning in preparation for the 25th commercial resupply services mission.



Weather is 70% favorable for liftoff on Thursday, July 14 at 8:44pm ET: https://t.co/DOOB74dAGX pic.twitter.com/Q0WzPFZbq6 — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) July 12, 2022

Tide-manufacturer Proctor and Gamble is looking at the development of low-resource-use cleaning products by studying how well detergents work in space.

Forecasters with Patrick Space Force Station said there is a 30% chance that weather will affect the launch.

After the launch, the first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land on a droneship in the Atlantic, so there will be no sonic booms for Central Floridians this time.

News 6 will stream the launch live when it happens.