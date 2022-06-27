SpaceX aiming for Wednesday rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The weather is looking good for a planned Wednesday evening launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Brevard County.

The rocket is expected to launch at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The forecast from Space Launch Delta 45 calls for only a 20 percent chance that weather could jeopardize the launch.

If there is a delay, the weather gets worse for the next day with a 40 percent chance the weather could jeopardize the launch.

The rocket is carrying an SES-22 communications satellite for SES of Luxembourg. The satellite will provide TV and data services in the United States.

Another launch, this one for United Launch Alliance, is planned for Thursday, June 30.

When the launch happens, News 6 will stream it here live.