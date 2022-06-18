WATCH LIVE at 12:27 a.m.: SpaceX to launch communications satellite from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Falcon 9 will deploy into orbit NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft, an X-ray astronomy mission to study black holes and neutron stars. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX early Sunday morning will attempt to send a satellite to low-Earth orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is scheduled for 12:27 a.m., taking off from Space Launch Complex 40. Launch weather officers with the 45th Weather Squadron have given the launch a 70% chance of favorable weather.

[TRENDING: 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia | Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to Spaceflight Now, the rocket will carry and deploy a spare communications satellite on behalf of Globalstar, adding it to an already-operational constellation, as well as “other unidentified payloads” that may be on board.

The booster used in Sunday’s Globalstar FM15 mission will attempt to land on an autonomous drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.