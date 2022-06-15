KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Friday morning for the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket and 53 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch is currently scheduled for 12:08 p.m. EST, though a backup date and time is slated for 11:47 a.m. on Saturday, SpaceX said.

The first stage booster bolstering this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2 and nine Starlink missions, the agency said.

Falcon 9′s first stage is scheduled to return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean following stage separation.

The launch comes days after NASA voiced concerns about SpaceX’s Starship possibly exploding and damaging the launch pad.

A live webcast of the mission will begin roughly ten minutes prior to liftoff.