SpaceX plans hit snag over NASA concerns that Starship rocket could explode

In a Monday report by Reuters, NASA noted that SpaceX’s Starship uses a new kind of fuel, which the agency said could cause the spacecraft to explode.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – In a Monday report by Reuters, NASA noted that SpaceX’s Starship uses a new kind of fuel, which the agency said could cause the spacecraft to explode.

Reuters reported NASA had concerns that such an explosion could damage the 39A launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center.

[TRENDING: 7th Haitian delegate vanishes from Special Olympics in Kissimmee | Dozens of trucks towed, hundreds of citations issued in Daytona Beach Shores truck meet, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The Kennedy Space Center is the only site in the U.S. used to launch people into space, so any damage to the launch pad could cut NASA off from sending more astronauts to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is reportedly looking into ways to harden the launch complex and make it more resilient in case of a Starship explosion.