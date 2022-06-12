Dozens of trucks towed, hundreds of citations issued in Daytona Beach Shores truck meet, officials say.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An unsanctioned truck meet over the weekend in Daytona Beach Shores resulted in 688 issued traffic citations and 46 trucks towed, as well as multiple misdemeanor and felony arrests, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Of the 29 misdemeanor and six felony arrests made by officers Friday to Sunday, some of the felonies included the carrying of a concealed firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, narcotics violations and wanted persons, the department said in a news release.

Law enforcement prepared for the event by utilizing the city’s new zero-tolerance policy for traffic infractions and designating The Shores as a Special Event Zone in which fines are doubled for noncriminal traffic infractions and loud noises are banned near private residences.

“Many visitors received the message that our community was not going to tolerate the same illegal and destructive behavior as last year,” Public Safety Director Stephan Dembinsky said in a statement. “The new state law allowed us to enforce the expanded prohibition of excessive noise, which reduced disruption to our residents.”

(Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety)

Officers noted the event was smaller than a similar truck meet in 2021, crediting stormy weather on Saturday with keeping numbers down.

Daytona Beach Shores officers were assisted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, DeLand Police Department, New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Orange City Police Department and South Daytona Police Department, officials said.