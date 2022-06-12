77º

Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf reflects on tragedy 6 years later

The ongoing importance of support for survivors, honor for victims of 2016 mass shooting

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Sunday marked six years since 49 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. When Central Florida woke up to the horrifying news on June 12, 2016, the community immediately came together to honor the victims and offer support to the survivors. One of those survivors, Brandon Wolf, sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to reflect on the tragedy.

“Every day is hard,” Wolf said. “The last six years have been very challenging for me. I am so grateful to this community, to the home I chose in 2008. I had no idea how much I would need this community and the people in it, but there’s still a hole in my life where my best friends used to be. You never grow beyond that; you grow around it.”

