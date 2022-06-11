Firefighters work to drench burning building in Maitland

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple Central Florida fire departments aided Maitland firefighters Saturday in responding to a reported structure fire close to Lake Seminary, officials said.
The fire was reported at 11:22 a.m. in the area of Mechanic Street and Oak Avenue, near U.S. 17-92 (N Orlando Avenue) and Maitland Boulevard, records show.
[TRENDING: 4 Orlando restaurants earn coveted Michelin stars | 2 children struck by lightning in Merritt Island, rescue crews say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Orange County Fire Rescue, the Seminole County Fire Department and the Winter Park Fire Rescue Department assisted the Maitland Fire Rescue Department at the scene, officials said.
🚒 Today at 11:30 am: Seminole County Fire Department assisting @CityofMaitland Fire along with @OCFireRescue and Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department on a commercial structure fire at— Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) June 11, 2022
1250 N MAITLAND AVE, MAITLAND
📸Norm Reyburn
👍🔥BC 1 TECH 1 C5 E22 14 23 29 pic.twitter.com/3gW86JYZSd
The view from Sky 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the structure’s roof, eating away at the building as firefighters worked to douse the scene.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.
Note: This map depicts the general area of the fire and not necessarily