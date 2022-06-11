81º

Firefighters work to drench burning building in Maitland

Fire reported in area of Mechanic Street, Oak Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Multiple Central Florida fire departments aided Maitland firefighters Saturday in responding to a reported structure fire close to Lake Seminary, officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:22 a.m. in the area of Mechanic Street and Oak Avenue, near U.S. 17-92 (N Orlando Avenue) and Maitland Boulevard, records show.

Orange County Fire Rescue, the Seminole County Fire Department and the Winter Park Fire Rescue Department assisted the Maitland Fire Rescue Department at the scene, officials said.

The view from Sky 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the structure’s roof, eating away at the building as firefighters worked to douse the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

