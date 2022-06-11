Firefighters work to drench burning building in Maitland

Multiple Central Florida fire departments aided Maitland firefighters Saturday in responding to a reported structure fire close to Lake Seminary, officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:22 a.m. in the area of Mechanic Street and Oak Avenue, near U.S. 17-92 (N Orlando Avenue) and Maitland Boulevard, records show.

Orange County Fire Rescue, the Seminole County Fire Department and the Winter Park Fire Rescue Department assisted the Maitland Fire Rescue Department at the scene, officials said.

🚒 Today at 11:30 am: Seminole County Fire Department assisting @CityofMaitland Fire along with @OCFireRescue and Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department on a commercial structure fire at

1250 N MAITLAND AVE, MAITLAND

📸Norm Reyburn

👍🔥BC 1 TECH 1 C5 E22 14 23 29 pic.twitter.com/3gW86JYZSd — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) June 11, 2022

The view from Sky 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the structure’s roof, eating away at the building as firefighters worked to douse the scene.

Orange County Fire Rescue assisted the Maitland Fire Rescue Department Saturday in responding to a reported structure fire close to Lake Seminary in Maitland, officials said. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the fire and not necessarily