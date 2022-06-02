Marion County Fire Rescue saves trapped man after load of logs falls on truck

Marion County Fire Rescue saves man trapped inside pickup truck after load of logs falls on top of it

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Fire Rescue saved a man after a load of logs fell on his pickup Wednesday afternoon, trapping him in the truck, according to the agency.

The logs fell on the truck at West Highway 326 and Northwest Highway 225, Marion County Fire Rescue said.

Pictures taken of the scene show that the load included dozens of large logs, which crushed the pickup the man was in.

The department said the man was taken to the hospital afterward and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.