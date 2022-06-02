76º

LIVE

Local News

Marion County Fire Rescue saves trapped man after load of logs falls on truck

Pictures show logs crushed truck, trapping the driver within

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Marion County Fire Rescue
Marion County Fire Rescue saves man trapped inside pickup truck after load of logs falls on top of it (Marion County Fire Rescue)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Fire Rescue saved a man after a load of logs fell on his pickup Wednesday afternoon, trapping him in the truck, according to the agency.

The logs fell on the truck at West Highway 326 and Northwest Highway 225, Marion County Fire Rescue said.

[TRENDING: Timing of rain in Central Florida is different today. Here’s why | 10-year-old girl shoots, kills woman fighting mother in Orlando, police sayBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Pictures taken of the scene show that the load included dozens of large logs, which crushed the pickup the man was in.

The department said the man was taken to the hospital afterward and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email