1 killed, 9 hurt, including students with special needs, in Marion crash, deputies say

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized in a Marion County crash Tuesday afternoon.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A person was killed and nine others were injured, including students with special needs, in a crash involving five vehicles in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred at and subsequently blocked the intersection of South Highway 441 and Southeast Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Highway 441 and Southeast Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield, law enforcement officials said. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, nine people, including six children, four of which have special needs, were transported to the hospital. Of the three adults transported, two were issued trauma alerts, fire officials said.

One person also was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

Deputies said the intersection is completely blocked at this time, and they advise drivers use an alternate route.

No other information is available at this time. News 6 will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.