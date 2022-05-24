79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

1 killed, 9 hurt, including students with special needs, in Marion crash, deputies say

Intersection at S Highway 441 and SE Sunset Harbor Road completely blocked, according to deputies

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Traffic, Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol
One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized in a Marion County crash Tuesday afternoon. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A person was killed and nine others were injured, including students with special needs, in a crash involving five vehicles in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred at and subsequently blocked the intersection of South Highway 441 and Southeast Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Highway 441 and Southeast Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield, law enforcement officials said. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

[TRENDING: Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort | Independent insurance agents expect premiums to drop if Florida lawmakers do these 2 things | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, nine people, including six children, four of which have special needs, were transported to the hospital. Of the three adults transported, two were issued trauma alerts, fire officials said.

One person also was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

Deputies said the intersection is completely blocked at this time, and they advise drivers use an alternate route.

No other information is available at this time. News 6 will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email