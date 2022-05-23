80º

Orlando crash involving dump truck kills one, injures another, troopers say

Crash along Clarcona Ocoee Road shut down traffic from Long Road to Orange Blossom Trail

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on Clarcona Ocoee Road near OBT. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed and another sent to the hospital in an Orange County crash Monday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:21 p.m. between a 2010 Infiniti and a dump truck on Clarcona Ocoee Road near Orange Blossom Trail, troopers said.

According to troopers, there were two people in the Infiniti — one died at the scene of the crash, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers added the driver of the dump truck — a 39-year-old from Orlando — was not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene.

Troopers stated there is currently a roadblock on Clarcona Ocoee for both directions from Long Road to Orange Blossom Trail, so drivers will need to take a different route.

The crash is under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

