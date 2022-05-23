Orlando crash involving dump truck kills one, injures another, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed and another sent to the hospital in an Orange County crash Monday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:21 p.m. between a 2010 Infiniti and a dump truck on Clarcona Ocoee Road near Orange Blossom Trail, troopers said.

According to troopers, there were two people in the Infiniti — one died at the scene of the crash, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers added the driver of the dump truck — a 39-year-old from Orlando — was not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene.

Troopers stated there is currently a roadblock on Clarcona Ocoee for both directions from Long Road to Orange Blossom Trail, so drivers will need to take a different route.

The crash is under investigation. No other information is available at this time.