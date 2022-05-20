Candidates lining up as Orange County Public Schools’ superintendent nears retirement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As of Friday afternoon, seven people are vying to replace Orange County Public Schools’ retiring superintendent, Dr. Barbara Jenkins.

According to their resumes, five of the candidates are from the Northeast, one is from Virginia and another from South Carolina.

Andrea Messina is the Executive Director of the Florida School Boards Association, which is the contracted executive search firm tasked with finding OCPS’ next superintendent.

“We do expect some internal applicants, and just to be clear, in most of our searches, not just this one, the bulk of the applicants will come in at the end,” Messina said.

She explained, “remember, Florida is the Sunshine State, so for public records purposes whenever someone’s name gets out there, it starts to hit the Media, and then things start to fly. So, the latter, they can put that off and focus on the current job that they’re doing, many times that’s what happens.”

Five of the seven applicants currently listed online have experience serving as a superintendent. One candidate also served as a mayor, and another has a background in human resources.

The next step in the process comes next week when the school board will hold a work session. It’s scheduled for May 25, meant to discuss the process for selecting finalists.

The board will then only have about a month to make a final decision, as the board meeting to select the superintendent is scheduled for June 28.