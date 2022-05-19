Hanson, Boyz II Men and more announced in line-up for EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat Concert Series

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced the concert line-up for its Eat to the Beat Concert Series.

The live performances will be taking place during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, which begins on July 14. The series was suspended for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[TRENDING: Orlando man wins $5 million in Gold Rush lottery scratch-off | Here’s when exceptionally vibrant sunrises, sunsets could come to Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The concerts happen at the America Gardens Theatre stage in World Showcase.

Take a look at the concert line-up below.

July 14-15 – Baha Men

July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne

July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany

Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles

Sept. 23-24 – BBMak

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

Disney said on its blog that beginning May 24, guests can secure a spot at any of the shows through the Eat to the Beat Dining Package.

The shows will happen at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Also happening during the festival, there will be more than 25 global marketplaces that will be serving up some new menu items across the theme park. Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak is also back for another year. Families can purchase a map and take part in a scavenger hunt to find hidden Remys around the park. Those who find all the statuettes and return the map will get a surprise.

The festival will run through Nov. 19.

Ad

More details including details on the marketplaces will be released as the festival gets closer.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.