Hanson, Boyz II Men and more announced in line-up for EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat Concert Series

EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival begins July 14

Landon McReynolds, Producer

2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series Line-up at EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced the concert line-up for its Eat to the Beat Concert Series.

The live performances will be taking place during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, which begins on July 14. The series was suspended for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concerts happen at the America Gardens Theatre stage in World Showcase.

Take a look at the concert line-up below.

  • July 14-15 – Baha Men
  • July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
  • July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne
  • July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany
  • Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends
  • Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project
  • Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross
  • Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
  • Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply
  • Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue
  • Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook
  • Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank
  • Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles
  • Sept. 23-24 – BBMak
  • Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley
  • Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.
  • Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills
  • Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special
  • Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean
  • Oct. 28-31 – Hanson
  • Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

Disney said on its blog that beginning May 24, guests can secure a spot at any of the shows through the Eat to the Beat Dining Package.

The shows will happen at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Also happening during the festival, there will be more than 25 global marketplaces that will be serving up some new menu items across the theme park. Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak is also back for another year. Families can purchase a map and take part in a scavenger hunt to find hidden Remys around the park. Those who find all the statuettes and return the map will get a surprise.

The festival will run through Nov. 19.

More details including details on the marketplaces will be released as the festival gets closer.

