Stitch, Winnie the Pooh and others returning to Disney dining experiences

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the return of several popular character dining experiences coming back this fall.

Beginning on Sept. 20, Disney said friends from the Hundred Acre Wood will return for lunch and dinner at The Crystal Palace: A Buffet with Characters featuring Winnie the Pooh and Friends.

Guests will be able to grab a photo with the lovable characters while dining on options like carved prime rib, seasonal ravioli, and peel & eat shrimp.

The Crystal Palace: A Buffet with Characters featuring Winnie the Pooh and Friends (Disney)

On Sept. 27, ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast featuring Lilo and Stitch will make its grand return to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Guests will be able to try an ‘Ohana Breakfast Skillet, Pineapple Coconut Breakfast Bread or Kona Coffee while interacting with the popular Disney characters.

Both have been absent from the dining room ever since it reopened to guests last year.

Then on Oct. 4, the Cape May Café Minnie’s Beach Bash Breakfast will be making its return. Guests will be able to try popular favorites including Salted Caramel “Beach Buns” and the famous Mickey and Minnie Waffles.

These character dining locations join other newly returned experiences, like the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, Chip ‘N Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Disney also recently debuted the character Mirabel in the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” at Magic Kingdom.

Mirabel has made her Magic Kingdom debut. Lots of cheers for her as she made her way down Main Street U.S.A. #WaltDisneyWorld #Encanto https://t.co/zYNH0l2Uf4 pic.twitter.com/BEhpYnYfL4 — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) June 26, 2022

