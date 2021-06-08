‘Ohana and Sebastian’s Bistro get reopening dates at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Tuesday the reopening dates for two popular dining locations on resort property.

Officials said Sebastian’s Bistro at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will reopen to guests on June 24 while ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will open July 9.

[TRENDING: Amazon Sidewalk launches, sharing your internet | Fastly causes widespread internet outage | Man wanted in slaying shoots himself in store]

Ad

Both restaurants have been closed as Walt Disney World moves through its phased reopening plan.

Guests who visit Sebastian’s will taste the flavors of the Caribbean featuring oven-roasted citrus chicken, slow-cooked mojo pork with mango sambal, and grilled flank steak with mojito relish. The restaurant will also have sides that include cilantro rice and beans, vegetable curry, grilled broccolini and coconut shrimp. Disney said guests can finish their meal with the restaurant’s popular coconut, pineapple bread pudding.

Sebastian's Bistro (Disney Parks Blog)

At 'Ohana, a breakfast menu will include the popular pineapple, coconut bread, Mickey Mouse waffles and egg skillets with ham, sausage and breakfast potatoes.

The dinner menu will include all-you-can-eat platters of grilled beef steak, roasted chicken, sausage and island shrimp casserole served with fried rice and roasted broccolini. ‘Ohana pot stickers, crispy soy chicken wings and the signature ‘Ohana bread pudding served with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream will also return with the restaurant’s reopening.

Ad

‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort (Opening July 9; bookings available June 10) (Disney Parks Blog)

When ‘Ohana opens character dining will not available but Disney said a strolling musician will entertain guests for dinner.

Last week, Disney said Animal Kingdom’s Tusker House Restaurant will open June 20.

Officials also recently opened the new BoardWalk ice cream shop at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort.

Bookings for both Sebastian’s and ‘Ohana will be available June 10.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.