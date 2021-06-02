Partly Cloudy icon
Theme Parks

Disney announces reopening date for Animal Kingdom’s Tusker House Restaurant

Scheduled to open June 20

Landon McReynolds
, Producer

Tusker House Restaurant reopening to guests on June 20
Tusker House Restaurant reopening to guests on June 20 (Walt Disney World)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Wednesday that the popular Animal Kingdom restaurant, Tusker House, will reopen to guests on June 20.

The restaurant is the latest spot to reopen to guests as part of the resort’s phased reopening plans.

The table-service restaurant will feature a family-style breakfast, lunch and dinner menu brimming with African-inspired flavors, Disney said on its blog.

In addition to the good food, guests will once again see Donald Duck and his friends in their best safari outfits.

Bookings at the restaurant will open on June 4.

Click here to learn more about the Tusker House Restaurant. Its menu will be available soon.

