Legoland Florida prepares for LEGO Ninjago Days

LEGO NINJAGO Days take over the theme park in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the LEGO NINJAGO brand

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida is preparing to welcome back its popular weekend event LEGO Ninjago Days, beginning this weekend.

The limited-time event will feature ninja-themed activities, exclusive LEGO character meet-and-greets and delicious, kid-friendly treats across the theme park. New for this year’s event is the all-new Ninjago Legacy Quest augmented reality experience and the School of Spinjitzu.

TRENDING: Deputy suspended over TikTok videos | Gotta go: Portable toilets wiped out in Fla. | Debris strikes space station]

Ad

During the all-new Ninjago Legacy Quest, guests will unlock six Golden Amulet fragments and reunite them to protect the Spinjitzu legacy. Meanwhile at the School of Spinjitzu, guests will learn from the ninja masters how to kick, chop, spin, and balance.

LEGO® NINJAGO® Days (Legoland)

Other fan-favorite Ninjago day events returning include Master Wu’s Expedition, Lord Garmadon Superbrick build, the God versus Evil competition build, and socially-distant meet-and-greets with characters including Nya, Lloyd, Zane, P.I.X.A.L. and Master Wu.

All the events are free to attend with park admission. Lego Ninjago Days will take place on Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The special event will run from June 5 through June 20.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.