Legoland to show all-new 4D movie, offer limited augmented reality experience

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Guests at Legoland Florida Resort will soon be able to catch an all-new 4D film and even explore a new world through a limited-time augmented reality experience.

The park announced Wednesday the new film “LEGO MYTHICA - JOURNEY TO MYTHICA” will premiere May 27 inside the Legoland Fun Town Theater and will be showing daily.

“Full of adventures and mysterious creatures all waiting to be discovered, LEGO MYTHICA is an incredible parallel universe to ours. A universe that, unbeknown to us, has been created by the power of kids’ imagination,” a news release read.

The movie takes viewers on an adventure following Bobs, a little Alicorn, on his way into MYTHICA, according to Legoland. Then, guests can experience “LEGO MYTHICA” creatures come to life before their eyes in an AR scavenger hunt in MINILAND.

“Explore all sections of MINILAND to discover seven hidden LEGOMYTHICA creatures and “capture” them as digital trading cards, revealing their organic forms within the world of MYTHICA,” the park said.

Visitors must have the Legoland Florida app in order to access the AR experience. There is no specified end date for the AR experience. For more information, visit the park’s website by clicking here.