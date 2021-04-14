Rebuild the world at Legoland’s new ‘Planet Legoland’ experience

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is set to open its new Planet Legoland experience this Friday.

The immersive build experience encourages children and their parents to unleash their imaginations by building, unbuilding and rebuilding the world of their dreams.

As guests enter the new area, they will first encounter a 6-foot-wide Lego globe that is made out of more than 200,000 bricks.

Officials said visitors will select from one of four different themed building stations to build their masterpieces.

Station themes include dragons, princesses and knights, creatures and animals, vehicles and ninjas.

A DUPLO station will also be available for those younger guests with smaller hands.

Once built, officials are encouraging guests to take a selfie with their model and share it using the hashtag, #RebuildTheWorld.

Individual models will be placed on the globe for others to view.

“During the past 12 months, we’ve all learned how resilient and creative our children are. They can play out stories, discover details and feel the sense of accomplishment when they build and play with LEGO,” said Rex Jackson, Legoland Florida Resort president. “With PLANET Legoland, there are no rules, just unlimited creativity, empowering children to make the world a brighter place.”

Legoland will host a sneak peek for its annual pass holders on Thursday.

Officials said the new experience will have health and safety protocols in place including face masks, the use of hand sanitizer and reduced capacity.

Click here to learn more about Legoland Florida.

