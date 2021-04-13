It’s a girl: Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby mandrill

ORLANDO, Fla. – The circle of life continues at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

On Tuesday, Disney shared the first photos of the park’s new adorable baby mandrill, named Ivy.

The new baby was born on Saturday to first-time mom Hazel and dad Linus.

Disney said Ivy received her name from cast members who said her named matched perfectly with the other colorful mandrills named Olive, Scarlett, Snow and Hazel.

“We’re so excited to share this news and report that mom and newborn are healthy and bonding. Be on the lookout, because both have already been spotted by guests on Kilimanjaro Safaris,” officials said on Disney’s blog. “You might see the shy baby clinging to Hazel’s stomach, a natural bonding behavior. But this will change soon as the baby begins to walk within weeks of being born, spending most of the time walking underneath mom.”

Mandrills are some of the largest and most colorful monkeys that live in the rainforests of equatorial Africa.

Disney fans might recognize a mandrill best by the Lion King character, Rafiki.

Disney said with Ivy’s birth at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the theme park now has a troop, or group of monkeys, that includes four generations.

