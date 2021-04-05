Ready to roar: runDisney honors ‘The Lion King’ with new virtual series

runDisney Virtual Series to Honor the Timeless Majesty of ‘The Lion King’ This Summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Think you’re as fast as a Simba from Disney’s “The Lion King?”

Now is the time to prove it with runDisney’s three wild 5K virtual and challenge races.

RunDisney announced Monday the all-new series which celebrates the 1994 classic Disney film and Simba, the cub that we have all grown to love.

“So whether you grew up with him back then, or you’re watching your little ones grow up with him now, this unforgettable story of discovering your purpose and celebrating who you are will forever be a cherished part of our lives,” officials said in a blog post. “We hope this runDisney virtual event can be as well.”

The new virtual series features three 5K races:

The Timeless Classic

The Timeless Classic 5K race (Disney Parks Blog)

The Broadway Phenomenon

The Broadway Phenomenon 5K race (Disney Parks Blog)

Reimagined Classic

The Reimagined Classic 5K race (Disney Parks Blog)

Runners can also test their endurance by registering for the runDisney Virtual Challenge that includes all three 5Ks and they will receive four medals total.

runDisney Virtual Series Challenge medal (Disney Parks Blog)

What’s so great about virtual races is that a runner can participate almost anywhere including the gym or neighborhood.

Runners can print a downloadable race bib at home and a finisher certificate.

Registration opens April 8 at 10 a.m. for all runDisney virtual series events on runDisney.com

Hakuna Matata!

