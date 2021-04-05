Ready to roar: runDisney honors ‘The Lion King’ with new virtual series

ORLANDO, Fla. – Think you’re as fast as a Simba from Disney’s “The Lion King?”
Now is the time to prove it with runDisney’s three wild 5K virtual and challenge races.
RunDisney announced Monday the all-new series which celebrates the 1994 classic Disney film and Simba, the cub that we have all grown to love.
“So whether you grew up with him back then, or you’re watching your little ones grow up with him now, this unforgettable story of discovering your purpose and celebrating who you are will forever be a cherished part of our lives,” officials said in a blog post. “We hope this runDisney virtual event can be as well.”
The new virtual series features three 5K races:
The Timeless Classic
The Broadway Phenomenon
Reimagined Classic
Runners can also test their endurance by registering for the runDisney Virtual Challenge that includes all three 5Ks and they will receive four medals total.
What’s so great about virtual races is that a runner can participate almost anywhere including the gym or neighborhood.
Runners can print a downloadable race bib at home and a finisher certificate.
Registration opens April 8 at 10 a.m. for all runDisney virtual series events on runDisney.com
Hakuna Matata!
