Sleep with the Dinosaurs: Step into this new Central Florida vacation home

DAVENPORT, Fla. – Do you love Jurassic Park or have you ever wanted to step back in time?

If so, your family will love this immersive dinosaur-themed vacation home located not far from Central Florida’s world-class attractions.

The home known as the “Raptor Retreat” is an eight-bedroom, five-bath vacation home located in Champion’s Gate. The home officially opened for bookings on Saturday after the company, Utah-based Loma Homes, completed some last-minute touches.

News 6 stepped inside to see what families can expect as they dine and sleep among the prehistoric beasts.

The home, which can sleep up to 18 people at a time, has four themed areas throughout.

The downstairs is themed after a dinosaur museum and includes the master bedroom, kitchen, play area, dining room and living room. The master bedroom will make visitors feel as though they have stepped inside the dinosaur museum lobby with signs located throughout.

The spare bedroom located near the front door has a bed that sits inside the mouth of a custom made T-Rex skull. Across the hallway, the home’s large garage is actually a dinosaur’s paradise complete with an air hockey table and children’s slide.

The kitchen and dining room table is large and expansive and features enough space for several people. Keeping with the feel of the museum, creators said they installed interactive games and features to educate guests on some of the dinosaurs featured in the home.

As guests make their way up the staircase, the bare bones approach transforms to skin and quickly takes guests back to the age of the dinosaurs.

The top floor of the vacation home has a number of themed rooms including the sunrise and nesting of the dinosaurs, underwater, stegosaurus room, jungle treehouse, a flying dinosaur nest, dinosaur pasture entertainment room and the extinction room, which is complete with fog above the bed.

Most of the rooms are complete with sound effects that further the experience and help bring the themed house to life.

The home also offers a pool downstairs with a number of patio deck chairs.

Guests staying at the home will have access to many amenities on the Champion’s Gate Resort grounds, including a water park with lazy river and water slide, gym, theater room, bar, sand volleyball court and two golf courses.

Creators said the vacation home price begins at $500 and is priced seasonally. The home requires a minimum of two nights.

Loma Homes has two other themed vacation homes in the community including Wizards Way and Twelve Parsecs, a space-themed home.

Click here to learn more and Raptor Retreat and to book a stay.