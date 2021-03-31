CDC issues guidance on how to celebrate Easter amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its guidance for family gatherings during Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC said anyone who is fully vaccinated can gather safely with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks.

More than 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated in Florida and more than 5.8 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the state.

Health officials said fully vaccinated people can hangout inside with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks.

This does not include anyone who has not received a vaccine who would be considered high risk to COVID-19.

The CDC said fully vaccinated people who have been around someone who has COVID-19 do not need to stay away from other people or get tested unless they are showing symptoms from the virus.

For people who have not received the vaccine, the CDC wants people to wear masks inside and outside at Easter gatherings.

People should avoid crowded and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, according to the CDC.

Anyone hosting an Easter celebration should not do so if they have been sick or have been sick recently, according to health officials.

During dinner, the CDC said hosts should provide single-use options on food, drinks, plates and utensils.

It is also important for hosts to have extra masks to give to someone who forgot their face covering at home.

Anyone celebrating Easter dinner inside should open the windows and doors if possible to pull fresh air in, according to the CDC.

Hosts should also have a separate space for guests to wash their hands.

To see full guidance from the CDC, click this link.