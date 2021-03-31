Disney World paying employees who miss work to get vaccine

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on July 11, 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Local 362 Union said Disney World will pay cast members for four hours of work if they have to miss part of their shift to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Union officials said the policy will last until Sept. 30.

If a vaccine appointment conflicts with a cast member’s schedule, Disney World will not record an attendance notation, according to the union.

The union is encouraging all cast members to get the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Disney World workers asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to open vaccine eligibility to all hospitality workers.

All Floridians 18 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. The vaccine is currently available to anyone 40 and older.