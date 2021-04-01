SeaWorld celebrates Autism Acceptance Month with Sesame Street character

Sesame Street’s Julia Debuting at Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld Orlando During Autism Acceptance Month

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Autism Acceptance Month with the debut of the Sesame Street character, Julia.

Beginning April 2, guests are invited to say hello to Julia while also taking physically distanced photos in the park’s Sesame Street Land.

[TRENDING: Tax collector accused of stealing $400k | Land, ahoy: Boat falls onto Fla. interstate | Gator takes dip in couple’s swimming pool]

Officials described Julia as “a 4-year-old with autism who loves to draw and play with her friends Elmo and Abby Cadabby. The character shows kids that everyone is a little different but share the same joy of play and friendship.”

Ad

The character was first introduced to Sesame Street in 2015 and has become a fan favorite.

Julia’s appearances will take place outdoors daily during select times.

Guests can visit Hooper’s Store and take home exclusive gifts and plush characters, including Julia.

SeaWorld Orlando has been recognized as a certified autism center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The Seven Seas Food Festival is underway at the park. It runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through May 9.

The event is free with park admission which does require a reservation.

Stay in the loop with the latest theme park scoops with our newsletter bringing you the best of Central Florida’s attractions. Click here to subscribe.