Disney giving Magic Kingdom’s Main Street Confectionery fresh new look

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World said it will soon begin refurbishing the Magic Kingdom’s Main Street Confectionery and The Chapeau hat shop along Main Street U.S.A.

The work is scheduled to begin March 29 and is part of Disney’s enhancements leading up to the 50th anniversary celebration this October.

“This iconic location will soon receive a fresh new look, expanded layout with more room to shop and interactive opportunities to customize your confections like never before,” Disney said on its park blog.

Disney said during the closure some of the merchandise and food offerings will be shifting to other spots in the park.

Confectionery treats will be available at the Emporium and Main Street Cinema. Chapeau hats and merchandise will shift to the Box Office Gifts at the Town Square Theater, and art work usually sold at the Main Street Cinema will temporarily move to Bonjour! Village Gifts in Fantasyland.

A new look is in the works for Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney is also adding other enhancements around the park including new anniversary décor on Cinderella Castle and shimmering gold leaf at Fantasyland attractions.

