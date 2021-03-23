Walt Disney World reveals design of Florida specialty license plate

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fans of Walt Disney World can now take their love of the parks on the road.

Disney on Tuesday unveiled the design of the new specialty license plate that Florida registered car-owners can pre-order.

The plates celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, which begins Oct. 1.

[TRENDING: ‘Tragedy and nightmare:’ 10 killed in Colorado | AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial]

“Inspired by the color scheme of Cinderella Castle, this magical plate is currently available for presale and will also help make even more dreams true, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida,” Disney leaders said in a blog posting.

Ad

The Make-A-Wish foundation has been operating for more than 40 years and has been granting wishes to children and their families in nearly 50 countries. Disney has been in partnership with the local nonprofit since 1980, and has granted more than 140,000 wishes with 8,000 of those wishes happening at Walt Disney World.

Car owners who are interested in purchasing a plate can purchase a $25 pre-sale voucher at their local tax collector, department of motor vehicles office and online through the Orange County tax collector’s office.

Ad

Disney said a minimum of 3,000 presale vouchers are required to be sold by the State of Florida before manufacturing of specialty license plates may begin. According to data compiled by the Florida department of motor vehicles, 1,836 pre-sale transactions have happened so far.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.