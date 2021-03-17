Imagineers begin test fitting new lights on EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineer Zach Riddley shared new pictures Wednesday showing crews beginning the first steps towards installing new lighting on EPCOT’s popular Spaceship Earth attraction.

[TRENDING: How to celebrate St. Patty’s Day at theme parks | Florida’s texting-driving law rarely enforced | Massive manta ray photobombs surfer]

Just last month, Walt Disney World shared details about its 50th-anniversary plans which included a new look to the iconic geodesic sphere.

Ad

According to Disney’s blog, the attraction will have new lights that will shine across the reflective panels, connecting to one another and resembling stars in a nighttime sky. Take a look at the rendering of the project below.

In this artist rendering, Spaceship Earth becomes a Beacon of Magic in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney World)

“Our team at Imagineering has been hard at work innovating the design and technology for this poetic and inspirational lighting concept,” Riddley said in an online post. “We’ve had to get quite ingenious in how we go about installing these new fixtures and all the high-tech systems so that they seamlessly integrate with the iconic profile of Spaceship Earth.”

Crews begin test fitting light fixtures on Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT (thezachriddley/Instagram)

Riddley said after this test crews will begin installing the new lighting package from the top of the 180-foot sphere and working their way down.

The permanent new lighting will debut Oct. 1, and continue beyond “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” as a defining feature of the park.

Imagineers plan to share more details on the progress in the future.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.