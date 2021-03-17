Here’s how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Central Florida’s theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Put on your favorite green shirt and tie, practice your best Gaelic song and prepare to be Irish for the day.

Wednesday marks St. Patrick’s Day, and Central Florida’s theme parks are the perfect place to celebrate with both family and friends. A number of the theme parks are celebrating the Irish holiday with special festivities, including food and beverage offerings.

News 6 is taking a look at some of the things that are sure to make any leprechaun leap with joy and excitement.

Universal Orlando

Finnegan's Bar & Grill at Universal Orlando (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

While visiting Universal Orlando Resort be sure to head to Universal Studios to check out Finnegan’s Bar and Grill.

It’s located not far from Transformers: The Ride and the Revenge of the Mummy attractions. The bar and grill is sure to be a popular place to visit on this festive holiday as it serves up authentic Irish dishes like delicious Bangers and Mash, Shepherd’s Pie and Guinness Beef Stew.

Ad

You can splash this mouth watering food down with a Guinness, Irish Whiskey or a Finnegan’s G&T.

Reservations can be made online, and you can see the everyday menu here.

Irish Imports gift shop at Universal Orlando (WKMG)

After stopping at Finnigan’s Bar and Grill, guests can slide into the Irish Imports Gift shop, which is just down the street.

The corner side shop offers a number of Irish-themed items, such as Guinness merchandise, green apparel, buttons and Irish quote magnets.

Pat O'Brien's at Universal CityWalk (WKMG)

If you’re visiting Universal CityWalk, dance a jig over to Pat O’Brien’s.

The lively establishment, with New Orleans feels, offers a number of cocktails and authentic Irish food.

Ad

The restaurant also has dueling pianos and live music.

Fuzzy Leprechaun (Universal Orlando Blog)

One drink that Universal Orlando recently showcased in its blog was called the Fuzzy Leprechaun. The drink features Tito’s vodka, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, orange and pineapple juice. You might also be interested in a Pat O’s Rainstorm or one of their famous Hurricanes.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 407-224-2690.

Walt Disney World

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant (Raglan Road)

One of the hottest spots to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day every year is the popular Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs.

Each year, the restaurant throws its biggest party of the year, the Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival.

If you haven’t been before, the pub offers authentic Irish food, drinks and tons of entertainment like live music and Irish dancers in the main hall.

Ad

This year, health and safety guidelines will be in place, and the pub’s website said that live entertainment kicks off at 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday’s celebration does have a $10 cover charge per person. Reservations are required, which may be limited.

Can’t make it inside or need something quick? Head over to Cookes of Dublin which is right next door to the pub.

The Ganachery at Disney Springs (Walt Disney World)

Around the corner from Raglan Road is Disney Springs’ specialty chocolate shop, The Ganachery. The shop has the perfect pot of gold.

Walt Disney World said on its blog that guests can buy Irish whiskey chocolate squares, Irish cream chocolate ganache squares or even a Leprechaun Mickey Piñata which is filled with gold-dusted chocolate marshmallows.

Ad

All of the items will be available till March 20.

Luck of the Irish Coffee Panna Cotta – Chocolate coffee mousse, Irish cream-Irish whiskey panna cotta, and vanilla cream topped with a shamrock cookie. Available at Gasparilla Island Grill, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (Disney Parks Blog)

Walt Disney World resorts are also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort has an Irish cream mousse cupcake, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has a luck of the Irish coffee panna cotta and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa has an Irish bundt cake.

St. Patrick Cupcake at Roaring Fork, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge (Walt Disney World)

At the Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge guests can savor a St. Patrick Cupcake that is fit for both Chip ‘N Dale.

The shamrock dessert is perfect for the occasion and only available on Wednesday.

Click here to see an entire St. Patrick’s Day food guide at Walt Disney World.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando's "Luck of the Irish" drink (SeaWorld)

SeaWorld Orlando is feeling lucky on this special day.

The theme park said it will be serving up its cocktail the “Luck of the Irish.” The drink is said to be mixed up with Jameson Irish Whiskey and will be served at the Flamecraft and Glacier Bar.

Ad

To make things even better, the drink will be buy one, get one free!

If you’re feeling green with envy, head to the new Edy’s Ice Cream parlor next to Dolphin Nursery and try a mint chocolate chip ice cream cone or sundae.

Edy's Ice Cream Parlor (SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook)

Stay in the loop with the latest theme park scoops with our newsletter bringing you the best of Central Florida’s attractions. Click here to subscribe.