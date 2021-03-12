Gaylord Palms Resort begins ‘Once Upon a Spring’ event

SPRING IT ON AT GAYLORD PALMS RESORT

KISSIMMEE, Fla – Gaylord Palms Resort is shaking off the winter chill and welcoming its “Once Upon A Spring” programming which offers a lineup of more than 10-family events.

On select dates through May 15, guests will get the opportunity to experience the all-new interactive live show Paint Me A Fairytale, spring-inspired scavenger hunts, cookie decorating, art activities, live entertainment and more.

The interactive show “Paint Me A Fairytale” will take guests on an enchanted adventure as Mother Goose uses her magic paintbrush to bring the pages of storybook favorites to life, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and The Princess and The Pea.

Paint Me A Fairytale (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

As part of the event, guests will take home a custom watercolor paint set and coloring book. Reservations are required to attend.

The resort’s lush atrium of indoor gardens will be the home to seasonal scavenger hunts and the interactive live show Adventure Kids: Sprout into Spring.

Spring time cookie decorating will be happening on select dates at Old Hickory building.

Gaylord Palms Spring (McReynolds)

Officials said the event will also offer the imaginative walkthrough experience called the Eggspression Garden. Guests will an walk and see blossoming tulips, gigantic Easter eggs, a massive chocolate bunny and five additional spring-themed photo opportunities.

Once finished, guests can sip on craft cocktails and mocktails while checking out whimsical paintings at the ART bar located at the Castillo de San Marcos Fort.

Art Bar drinks at Gaylord Palms Resort (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The bar has four craft cocktails and three mocktails including:

The Basil Botanist: basil, strawberry and cucumber along with gin, pear liqueur, simple syrup and soda water. The drink is smoked with a mixed berry scent and garnished with strawberry Boba.

Spring Fever: cucumbers and jalapenos, vodka, passion fruit syrup, lime juice and simple syrup. The drink is mixed with strawberry, jalapeno and rosemary ice cubes and topped with a sprig of rosemary and a dehydrated orange and lime.

The Secret Garden: gin, violet liqueur, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, lavender honey syrup, one egg white and pea flower extract. Garnished with three edible flowers and smoked under a flavor bubble.

Bourbon in Bloom: strawberries, raspberries and mint leaves along with simple syrup and sparkling wine. Includes an ice cube with edible flowers inside and garnish with a mint leaf.

Over The Rainbow mocktail: Three jars given to guest. One with grenadine, one with orange juice and the last with blue lemon lime soda. Green apple Boba and a flavor bubble added.

For the Peeps mocktail: lemon lime soda, watermelon chunks, mint leaves and green apple Boba with a peep marshmallow on top.

Butterfly Breeze: strawberry Boba, lemonade and Butterfly Pea Flower extract, and garnished with a flavor bubble.

Eggspression Garden at Gaylord Palms Resort (Gaylord Palms Resort)

The event is also offering a number of other activities, including:

Mr. & Mrs. Easter bunny character breakfast: on select dates through April 4, guests can meet the Easter Bunny while enjoying a delicious breakfast in the newly renovated Villa de Flora.

Springtime light display: The atrium high above the indoor gardens will light up as giant LED curtains vividly display flowers blooming, bunny rabbits scurrying, shooting stars and spring-colored kaleidoscopes.

Animal encounters: guests can enjoy up-close encounters with animals from Wild Florida and learn more about the Florida eco-system and the animals’ unique personalities.

Springtime pool party: Guests can enjoy fun in the sun with pool games, prizes, sing-a-longs and line dances at Cypress Springs Water Park. Very soon, the water park will open its thrilling new action river attraction Crystal River Rapids

Once Upon a Spring activities are available on select dates, including March 12-20, 25-27, April 1-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30 and May 1, 7-8 and 14-15.

The resort is offering a special package with rates starting at $199.

Officials said the package includes overnight accommodations, a scavenger hunt booklet and tickets to the “Paint Me A Fairytale” interactive show.

The event is being developed under Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures in place.

Click here for more information on tickets and spring events.