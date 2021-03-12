Motorcyclist dies after striking bear on Marion County road

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Ocala man was killed late Thursday when his motorcycle struck a bear in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:02 p.m. on State Road 40 near State Road 19.

The FHP said the man was riding his motorcycle west on S.R. 40 when he struck the bear, which was in the westbound lane of the road.

The bike overturned, ejecting the man, who was taken to a hospital and later died, according to an FHP report.

The man was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

It’s not known what happened to the bear.