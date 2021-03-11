Stacks of cash, guns and drugs seized during Sumter County traffic stop

Drugs, guns and cash seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A recent traffic stop in Sumter County was anything but routine when troopers discovered the driver was hauling mounds of cash, guns and drugs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they pulled over 37-year-old Miguel Romero on Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon when they noticed him speeding and driving too closely to other vehicles.

Records show he was “moderately nervous” and smelled of marijuana, so K-9 Titan was called in and ended up alerting to the vehicle.

Although Romero claimed he didn’t have any drugs or weapons, a search was conducted and troopers said they found stacks of cash in Romero’s pockets, two loaded guns, big bundles of cash in a bag in the back seat, a scale, a measuring cup, a marijuana cigarette, 14.6 grams of cocaine and 7.7 grams of marijuana.

K-9 Titan poses with some of the items he helped uncover during a traffic stop in Sumter County. (Florida Highway Patrol)

All in all, $41,862 was located, according to the affidavit.

Romero is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment.