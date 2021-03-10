Will you get a coronavirus stimulus check and if so, when?

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the third coronavirus relief bill since the pandemic hit a year ago, passed on Wednesday by a vote of 220 to 211. The measure will soon head to President Joe Biden’s desk, where he is expected to sign it on Friday.

So who’s eligible and when will checks arrive? Also, what’s the status for expanding unemployment relief?

How do I know if I quality for the American Rescue Plan stimulus check?

If you filed your 2019 or 2020 tax return and have a Social Security number, you should get a check if your income is within the qualifying income brackets.

Will I get a $1,400 check?

Individuals earning up to $75,000 and couples earning up to $150,000 would receive the payment of $1,400 per person. Two income earner couples who file their tax returns jointly will get a total of $2,800 if they make up to $150,000. If you claim a dependent or dependents on your tax return, you will receive an additional $1,400 for each dependent. A difference in the American Rescue Plan from previous relief bill now includes stimulus money for dependents over the age of 16 such as disabled adults and college students.

President Joe Biden says he expects 85% of American households will get $1,400 in direct payments.

(Use the calculator below to estimate the payment you could receive. Find your AGI -Adjusted gross income - on your most recent tax return.)

Third Stimulus Check Calculator - American Rescue Plan

Who won’t get a $1,400 check?

The more you earn the less you get. Or you might not get any stimulus money at all. An individual earning between $75,000 and $80,000 will get a smaller check, as would married couples making between $150,000 to $160,000. The cut off is firm for those who will not get a check — individuals earning $80,000, heads of household making $120,000 and married couples making $160,000 or more in all cases will not get a check.

What if only my spouse has a Social Security number?

The person whose name is registered with a Social Security number will receive the $1,400 check if that person is within the income bracket.

When will I receive a check?

For the first round of checks in April 2020, it was about two weeks for the federal government to begin getting the money into Americans’ pockets. In December 2020, albeit the checks were smaller, payments went out within a matter of days for both direct deposit and check.

Since the infrastructure has already been put in place, check distribution should happen soon after Biden signs the bill into law. Experts expect money from the IRS could begin to arrive in late March and go into early April. The IRS is also ramping up tax season, so that could impede distribution.

What if I get Social Security or am on disability?

You should automatically qualify to receive a third stimulus check, most notably if you received a first and second round of payments.

As long as you have a Social Security number and don’t claim yourself as a dependent on someone else’s return, you should receive a payment. Your income also has to not exceed the threshold mentioned above.

How do I get my check?

If you receive your income tax payment through direct deposit, your check will be deposited in that account. Otherwise, expect a check to be mailed to the address the IRS has on file.

Does the plan help me if I am unemployed?

The bill increases the amount of time you can receive benefits through temporary pandemic relief programs. Instead of aid ending on March 14, the extension is now almost six months longer for people to continue to receive $300 and is now slated to end on Sept. 6.

