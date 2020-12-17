US Coast Guard seizes $411 million worth of drugs

The US Coast Guard has seized more than $411 million worth of drugs.

Twenty-three thousand pounds of cocaine and nearly 9,000 pounds of marijuana were taken from drug smugglers Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, authorities said.

According to the Coast Guard, the drugs were being trafficked off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

Multiple agencies and other countries, including the UK, were involved in seizing the drugs.