Disney MagicMobile service will allow you to use phone to get into theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Thursday that it’s set to roll out the new MagicMobile service later this year.

The service, similar to other contactless payment options, will allow guests to use their smart devices for theme park entry.

Disney officials said that guests will be able to create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to their smart device’s digital wallet.

“Guests may choose to use Disney MagicMobile service or a MagicBand, pick whichever option works best for you during your visit,” leaders described on a blog post. “You can even use both and alternate between the two for added flexibility.”

The new service is the latest piece of innovative technology rolled out in recent years to help consumers at Walt Disney World.

MagicBands were introduced at Walt Disney World in 2013, and in 2018, officials added a digital key feature to the My Disney Experience app that allowed guests to access hotel room doors with their smart phone devices. Walt Disney World is still offering “Key to the World” cards at hotel front desks. The physical cards work the same as a theme park tickets or room keys.

Digital room key feature in the MyDisneyExperience app (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney said they will soon be introducing more MagicBands in new colors and fun designs featuring favorite Disney characters and stories.

Officials said the MagicMobile service will roll out in phases beginning first with Apple devices.

Leaders hope to share more details in the future.

