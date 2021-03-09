Disney announces opening date for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World will open its newest attraction Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure on Oct. 1 at EPCOT.

The opening will happen on the same day as Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The new attraction, located in the France pavilion, will make guests feel like they have shrunk to the size of Chef Remy as they scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant on a wild adventure for the whole family.

Along with the new attraction, Disney said on its blog that it will open the La Crêperie de Paris, a new restaurant offering both table and quick-service options. Officials said the menu will feature sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes and authentic French hard cider.

Back in January, construction walls that lead to the new attraction were taken down revealing beautiful murals and new bathrooms.

Disney said they hope to share more information about the attraction and the 18-month 50th anniversary celebration in the coming weeks and months.

