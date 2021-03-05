First look: Reimagined guest rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World Resort Friday revealed the first look inside the reimagined guest rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

The rooms have all-new furnishings and fixtures with details that include patterns and textures from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Moana.”

Reimagined guest rooms inside Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., (Walt Disney World)

“Those who look carefully may discover several characters and references to the story, including the heart of Te Fiti,” Disney officials said in a news release. “In addition, the sandy ocean floor inspires the bathroom tiles and vanity’s carved details, complementing the fresh, modern overall approach to these reimagined rooms.”

Full Screen 1 / 3 Reimagined guest rooms inside Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

In addition to the new rooms, Disney Imagineers are also in the process of reimagining the Great Ceremonial House.

The monorail station, which is currently unavailable, is receiving new wooden screens with tropical colors. The Polynesian’s entrance is also in the midst of a dramatic overhaul that will feature a high-pitched, open-truss roof covered in a thatch style with pops of color.

Construction at the Great Ceremonial House (WKMG-TV)

The resort is now accepting reservations for late July 2021, welcoming guests to rooms featuring the new color palette inspired by the Pacific Ocean and its many islands. Disney said the new enhancements to the Polynesian are also adding it to the Disney Resort hotels collection and will be unveiled just in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration this October.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort opened in 1971 and is beloved as a tropical oasis along the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon, across the water from Magic Kingdom Park.

Walt Disney World hopes to share more developments on the construction progress in the coming weeks and months.

