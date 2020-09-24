Disney shares first look at Polyneisan Village Resort enhancements

ORLANDO, Fla – Leaders at Walt Disney World have shared the first rendering of the upgrades coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Guests will see a new modern tropical entryway, dramatic lighting and enhancements to the resort’s lush gardens and fountains.

Imagineers said one of the biggest challenges will be the transformation of the resort’s entryway into the Great Ceremonial House.

The new look will showcase the iconic mid-20th century architecture the Polynesian is known for. Imagineers described the new porte cochere as rich in textures and colors and will be a high-pitched, open-truss roof covered in a thatch style.

At the hotel’s monorail station, which is currently slated to close to guests in early October, leaders said bold new wooden screens will be covered with geometric patterns in bright, tropical colors. The Great Ceremonial House will receive some dramatic new lighting and beautiful chandeliers inspired by glass floats, fishing nets and oversized bamboo elements that will match the existing grand chandelier.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort (WKMG-TV)

The Polynesian Village Resort is currently open to Disney Vacation Club members and will reopen to all guests in the summer of 2021.

A Disney spokeswoman said last month that during the closure imagineers will be performing renovations to the Polynesian’s guest rooms and great ceremonial house.

Guest rooms will feature colors inspired by the Pacific Ocean and islands, and will have details, textures and patterns inspired by the 2016 hit film “Moana.”

Leaders hope to have all the upgrades to the resort completed by its 50 anniversary next year.