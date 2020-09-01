New immersive pop-up Christmas movie experience coming to Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla – The holidays are quickly approaching and Gaylord Palms Resort is ready for guests to join them in the celebrations.

This year’s lineup includes ice tubing, holiday stage shows, light shows, scavenger hunts and and all-new this year, an immersive pop-up experience called “I Love Christmas Movies.”

The fully immersive exhibit, which was collaborated with Warner Bros. consumer products, will transport guests into their favorite holiday films like “The Polar Express,” “A Christmas Story,” “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and the “Year without Santa Clause.”

I Love Christmas Movies Experience Opening November 13, 2020 (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Officials said each exhibit will feature film props, audio clips and more.

Gaylord Palms’ holiday offerings have been a staple in Central Florida for almost two decades.

“The holidays are the perfect time of year to make memories with friends and family, and we know that this year more than ever, guests will be looking for places where they can celebrate the magic of the season in a safe environment,” said General Manager Johann Krieger.

A spokeswoman said due to current restrictions on international travel, ICE! will not be offered during this year’s holiday season.

A lineup of additional signature activities and experiences visitors have come to know and love over the years is being developed and will be featured alongside the new “I Love Christmas Movies” experience.

Christmas at Gaylord Palms Resort (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Overnight Christmas packages that include admission into the “I Love Christmas Movies” immersive pop-up experience are available to book now.

Tickets for other experiences will go on sale in early October.

This year’s celebration begins Nov. 3 and runs through Jan. 3.

Gaylord Palms Resort has put special health and safety protocols in place, including the use of face coverings, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.