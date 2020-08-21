Brick-or-treat returns to Legoland Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Legoland Florida is bringing back its Brick-or-Treat event this October.

The event, included with admission, allows kids to safely enjoy trick-or-treating, characters, spooky shows and much more.

Officials said the park will have six themed trick-or-treat locations that have been planned out to allow extra spacing for families and contactless distribution of candy.

All employees at the stations will wear face coverings and gloves, which is part of the park’s new health and safety initiatives during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After taking a ride on some of the park’s attractions, families can also enjoy fan-favorite shows, like the Groovin’ Graveyard and a Candy-Coated Curse.

Guests can also snap photos of characters, including Rockin’ Frankenstein, Mummy, Lord Vampyre and LEGO favorites Scarecrow, Spider Lady and Brickbeard.

Officials said character and performer interactions will be staged using generous spacing, of six feet or more, and elevated platforms.

