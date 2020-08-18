City of St. Cloud to host Halloween drive-thru event due to coronavirus

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The City of St. Cloud is hoping to keep the Halloween spirit alive with its spooky drive-thru event.

The city recently had to cancel its annual Trail of Terror due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic but announced Tuesday it has instead made adjustments to provide a thrilling and physically distant event.

“This was a difficult decision for us, but we are still in Phase 2, and we don’t know whether we’ll be in Phase 3 by Halloween or not,” said Dwight Loeding, of the Downtown Business Group, which sponsors the trick-or-treat event each year. “An event like that takes a lot of planning, so we needed to make a decision now, based on the information we currently have.”

A city spokesperson said limited details are available as organizers work to make the event fully COVID-compliant.

So far, organizers said participants will be required to stay in their vehicles through the duration of the trail and kids will receive candy as cars drive-thru.

More details are expected to be available in the near future, according to a news release.